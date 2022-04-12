Major water network upgrade worth more than £1 million to begin this week in Willenhall

The work is expected to finish in August

Severn Trent is investing in the scheme which will see more than four kilometres of existing water pipes replaced with brand-new ones as part of the four-month project, which is expected to finish in August.

The major scheme begins this week in and around the industrial estate on Planetary Road, between the junctions with Neachells Lane and Manfield Road.

Catherine Webb from Severn Trent said: "Customers in Willenhall deserve a modern water supply that they can rely on.

"That’s why we’re investing over £1 million to upgrade the water network in this area, which will benefit the local community for generations to come.

"We’ll be doing everything we can to minimise the disruption and we’d like to thank everyone in advance for their patience and understanding as we get this essential work done."

Temporary traffic management will be in place at different phases throughout the project, but access to homes and businesses will be maintained at all times.