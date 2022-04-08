Charity football match raises over £6,500 in memory of Demi

The family of Demi Johnson at the Leukaemia Fundraising charity football match.

Demi Johnson tragically passed away only three days after she was diagnosed with Leukaemia on November 5 last year.

Family, friends, and loved ones gathered at Lanehead Football Club in Bloxwich for the charity football match in order to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Jessica Molineux, the partner of Demi's cousin, said: "The day went amazingly well, we raised an amazing £5512.13. With her donation page, this made the final total £6553.11.

"As a family we have done this event because we wanted to do good in her name as well as spread awareness."

Before the match kicked off, Demi's family released 21 orange balloons into the sky - one for every year that Demi was with them.

They also released orange flares, a colour representing the fight against Leukaemia.

Walsall FC's mascot Swifty even made an appearance, hosting a penalty shootout at half time where children could win medals with the overall winner receiving a trophy.

Plenty of activities took place to raise money for charity, including face painting, a tombola, a name the teddy competition, and a raffle, with donated prizes including Safari Park, Monkey Forest, and paintballing tickets.

And all of this was to celebrate the life of someone lost far too soon.

Jessica added: "Demi left behind many family members, including her mom Leeann, dad Lee, and three brothers - Liam, Ashley, and Jordan - who absolutely adored every bone in her body.

"The whole family did, because honestly you wouldn't meet someone as pure and golden as she was, she helped out anyone and everyone, she worked with kids with learning difficulties and loved her job.

"She was just the most amazing person you could ever have in your life."