Venue to be transformed into Indian gastropub

The Fullbrook Inn on West Bromwich Road/Broadway in Walsall

The New Fullbrook, based on West Bromwich Road and the Broadway, will be turned into the Soho Tavern, creating more than 30 jobs once work is complete.

The project will see the ground floor extended along with a further double storey side extension. The first floor will be converted to create five apartments.

The Fullbrook was a popular drinking spot for football fans for years and is located on one of the main routes to Walsall FC’s Banks’s Stadium.

Artist impression of what the inside of the Soho Tavern in Walsall will look like. PIC: Soho Tavern Group

One of its darkest days came back in April 1995, when Crystal Palace fan Paul Nixon was killed outside the pub during a violent clash with rival supporters.

The 35-year-old was one of many who travelled from London to Walsall ahead of his team’s FA Cup semi-final clash with Manchester United at Villa Park. A floral and football shirt tribute at the rear of the Fullbrook is maintained to this day.

Architects Bharya Design said the building has suffered from vandalism but added they were delighted the revamp can now go ahead.

Director Daljit Bharya said: “Bharya Design successfully secured planning permission with submission of detailed meticulous plans and provided full support by addressing all issues raised by the council throughout the project.

“The Fullbrook had recently become derelict attracting vandals and concerns for local residents.

“Now that planning has been approved it won’t be long before a new lease of life is breathed into The Fullbrook as in Indian gastropub, also creating around 30 jobs in the process.

“Once known as a favourite for football fans, the proud new owners, Soho Tavern Group now hope to create a new community hub providing a family friendly dining and events venue and a host for charitable community projects/events.

Soho Tavern Group director Mikey Singh director has previously said they were investing £200,000 for the first phase of the redevelopment. He added it will be more than a ‘desi pub’.

He said: “Customers can expect to see a Indian Gastropub which is family friendly. Our look will be one of that a pub in Walsall is yet to deliver.

“We will have an open state of the art open kitchen which will cook vegan/ vegetarian food separate to meat, with a 150 seater dining area. In addition to this we are set to have a private dining area which will be available to book for up to 40 people.

“In doing all of this we will also be keeping a small modern pub area separate to our dining side.

“Although our branches have won awards for best desi pubs in the Midlands we would not describe ourselves as ‘desi pubs’. We are more of a Indian Gastropub group.”