Residents fear for children's safety over car park extension

Streetly Community and Sports Centre in Foley Road East, Streetly. Photo: Google

Streetly Sports and Community Association has secured £100,000 from Walsall Council to convert grassed and planted areas at the Foley Road East site into 49 additional parking spaces.

Bosses said the expansion of facilities at the centre over the last few years has left some users with no choice but to park on nearby streets when there are no places on site.

But the proposal, to be discussed by Walsall Council’s planning committee on April 7, has prompted a dozen objections from nearby residents who have outlined a number of concerns.

These include a potential increase in noise and anti-social behaviour and the loss of flowers and trees, including a memorial.

But they also said they were concerned for very young children and immediate residents who use local facilities on a daily basis.

A report to committee listed one objection as an “increased volume of traffic, CO2 pollution and an increased risk of harm/accidents to children is just not acceptable.”

But officers said there are no objections from highways officers and have recommended the scheme be granted approval.

In their application, the association said: “Streetly Community and Sports Centre over the last four years have invested and improved all the facilities within the existing buildings and expanded services.

“The more extensive use of the facilities from 9am to 11pm weekdays plus weekends have highlighted problems with parking on site.

“Busy periods at peak evening times in mid-week between 6pm and 9pm plus weekends on Sunday mornings 10am to 1pm have meant on site car parking is over capacity and centre users are left to park their vehicles on the Foley Road and Thorney Road.

“This is very frustrating to local residents and restricts visibility for vehicles exiting the centre on to the Foley Road.

“After taking advice from Walsall Council, the Streetly Association which runs the whole centre as a registered Charity, have managed to secure funding in the sum of £100,000 to provide additional on-site car parking.

“The additional parking spaces is achieved by converting two separate grass / planted areas will provide a minimum of 49 additional spaces.”