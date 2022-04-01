Travel company to recruit 33

Booking are up for Your Co-op Travel which is recruiting more staff

It will be targeting new recruits at the Birmingham Careers Fair on April 8 as the travel industry bounces back from the pandemic.

Your Co-op Travel, part of the Midcounties Co-operative, has 76 travel agency branches across England, including 19 in the West Midlands, which include Aldridge, Bilston, Bloxwich, Brownhills, Dudley, Halesowen, Kingswinford, Sedgley, Stourbridge,Sutton Coldfield, Walsall, Wednesbury, Wednesfield and Wolverhampton.

Despite concerns over the Russia/Ukraine conflict and the rising cost of living, holiday bookings have remained strong and steady since the Government’s stringent travel testing measures were lifted in January.

Average weekly sales for Your Co-op Travel from January to March were up 107 per cent on the previous quarter.

More than 75 per cent of the bookings taken in March were for holidays departing this spring and summer, pointing to a demand for holidaymakers to get away as soon as possible, after two years of lockdowns.

Your Co-op Travel will be speaking to potential candidates at the Birmingham Careers Fair, which will take place at Jury’s Inn Broad Street from 10am to 2pm.

Available positions include travel consultants and travel assistant managers, as well as roles for trainee travel consultants who are looking to cut their teeth in the travel industry.

Natalie Turner, head of branches for Your Co-op Travel, said: “With travel very much back on the agenda, there has never been a better time to join the industry. Our travel branches are getting busier and busier and we’re looking to welcome new travel experts to the Your Co-op family, to help meet the demand for holidays from our customers and members.