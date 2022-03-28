Multi-vehicle M6 crash causes long delays during morning rush hour

There were delays on the M6 this morning. (Library picture)

Traffic was stopped following the collision involving multiple vehicles on the southbound carriageway between Junction 9, for Wednesbury, and Junction 8, for the M5.

Emergency services were called to the scene - within sight of the Wednesbury Ikea store - shortly before 8am.

Initially three of the four lanes were closed before traffic was stopped completely while "all emergency services" attended.