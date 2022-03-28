Multi-vehicle M6 crash causes long delays during morning rush hour

Traffic was stopped following the collision involving multiple vehicles on the southbound carriageway between Junction 9, for Wednesbury, and Junction 8, for the M5.
Emergency services were called to the scene - within sight of the Wednesbury Ikea store - shortly before 8am.
Initially three of the four lanes were closed before traffic was stopped completely while "all emergency services" attended.
National Highways West Midlands said at 10.15am that all lanes had reopened, however the agency warned of approximately "six miles of congestion" and warned motorists to allow "an extra 30 to 35 minutes journey time".