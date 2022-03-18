Walsall bonfire night events to return

Walsall Council House

Walsall Council’s cabinet agreed to the return of events to be held later in the year at King George V playing fields in Bloxwich, Willenhall Memorial Park and two nights at the town’s Arboretum in November.

The shows will feature a bonfire, firework display and fun fair at each one. A fourth event to celebrate Diwali will also be held in October without a bonfire.

The authority cancelled the annual events because of Covid but have agreed to their return, with admission charges reduced to encourage more to attend.

But, at Wednesday’s meeting, the cabinet heard how the events are not always profitable and have previously resulted in lost revenue.

Councillor Oliver Butler, portfolio holder for clean and green, said: “This is a relaunch of bonfire events as everyone knows they were cancelled for two years in a row (due to Covid).

“They will be at three different sites; King George V Playing Fields, Willenhall Memorial Park and the Arboretum which will have two nights.

“Three will be November 5 and there will be a night for Diwali, which will be an inclusive event that reaches out to different parts of the community and we hope it will be well supported.

“We listened to members of the public and reduced prices and there will be discounts for people who book early – £7 for adults and £18 for a family.

“I don’t think you’ll find a bonfire event anywhere in the West Midlands that is cheaper than that.

“We all know the benefits of these events. They are safely organised so you haven’t got the risk of messing with fireworks and bonfires or the anti-social behaviour that goes on in streets with fireworks and bangers and the like that frighten people. We want to discourage that kind of behaviour.

“These events have made a loss in the past. We hope we’ve found a way to make them sustainable with our pricing.

“However, we’re very much into the use it or lose it territory now. People say they want these events and need these events so I hope the community can step up and support those events in the future.

Council leader Mike Bird added: “The bonfires do not make profit however the social value in what they deliver is immeasurable.

“There is a safety factor when it is an organised bonfire. Fireworks nowadays cost a fortune and our aim is to have inclusion of anybody in the borough who wants to go to an organised bonfire.