The Continental Street Market returns to Walsall this week

There will be a selection of continental food and beverages, as well as quirky crafts for unique treats and gifts.

The touring pop-up market will roll in to Park Street and The Bridge on Wednesday, bringing over 20 gazebo-style stalls to line the streets for the four-day authentic street food and crafts experience.

Regular and casual Walsall market traders are also being invited to pitch up on the extra days that the street market is in town.

Visitors to the town on Saturday will also be able to enjoy the latest 'We Are Walsall' free family event.

Spring-theme dancing fairies, wandering stilt walkers and hula-hoopers will be performing to the sounds of live music.

There will also be a crafty workshop in the Saddlers Centre, or people can go outside the town centre to The Bridge to see a display of birds of prey.

Among others, people will meet Lola the Chilean Blue Eagle and Taffy the Harris Hawk, who are all friends of ‘Boris the Hawk’ who has become a familiar sight in town, keeping the local pigeons at bay.

Councillor Adrian Andrew, deputy leader of Walsall Council, said: “We’re really pleased to be welcoming the continental street market back to the heart of the town.

"The uncertain times of Covid have been tough for businesses and for families in Walsall but the ongoing efforts to rejuvenate our high streets and town centre are continuing at pace. "The busy street market and the free ‘We Are Walsall’ family event will certainly bring a buzz to the town.

"It’s great that we can build on the optimism of the lifting of restrictions, bringing together opportunities for people to revisit local shops, try new foods and culinary experiences and join in with some family fun too.