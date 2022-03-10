Aldridge company sends first of three vans of supplies to worn-torn Ukraine

ougp

Trademagic employ 27 people, including some East European employees, and directors Amy and Richard Hocknull were extremely keen to help with the humanitarian situation in Ukraine.

Finance manager Karolina Heyda is Polish and whose family work at a school in Sosnowiec and are helping with both Ukrainian refugees entering Poland and taking supplies to the border.

Mr Hocknull said: "We were hoping to fill one vehicle, but were astounded when we received such an amazing response from the local community and businesses keen to support our efforts. We actually have donations for three vehicles.

"The first vehicle left on Wednesday and we have had lots of local businesses who have assisted us including Golds Car and Van Hire, Brownhills, who lent us one of their vans to collect the donations from a local school as there were too many to fit in cars.

"Clockwork Transport, Sutton Coldfield, supplied transportation of the load leaving and Eaton Valley Primary School, in West Bromwich, and Abbotsholme School, near Uttoxeter, have raised loads of donations."