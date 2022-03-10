Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Aldridge company sends first of three vans of supplies to worn-torn Ukraine

By Adam SmithAldridgeUkraine warPublished: Last Updated:

Aldridge construction supplies business Trademagic has sent the first of three vans packed with supplies to worn-torn Ukraine

ougp
ougp

Trademagic employ 27 people, including some East European employees, and directors Amy and Richard Hocknull were extremely keen to help with the humanitarian situation in Ukraine.

Finance manager Karolina Heyda is Polish and whose family work at a school in Sosnowiec and are helping with both Ukrainian refugees entering Poland and taking supplies to the border.

Mr Hocknull said: "We were hoping to fill one vehicle, but were astounded when we received such an amazing response from the local community and businesses keen to support our efforts. We actually have donations for three vehicles.

"The first vehicle left on Wednesday and we have had lots of local businesses who have assisted us including Golds Car and Van Hire, Brownhills, who lent us one of their vans to collect the donations from a local school as there were too many to fit in cars.

"Clockwork Transport, Sutton Coldfield, supplied transportation of the load leaving and Eaton Valley Primary School, in West Bromwich, and Abbotsholme School, near Uttoxeter, have raised loads of donations."

Mr Hocknull added: "L.A. Safety Supplies and L.A. Clothing, Birmingham, have donated a pallet of hand sanitiser, facemasks and disinfectant and SYR, Dudley, have provided three pallets of medical supplies. Corporate Supplies provided the labelling for the boxes."

Ukraine war
Politics
News
Aldridge
Walsall
Local Hubs
Sutton Coldfield
Birmingham
Brownhills
Staffordshire
West Bromwich
Sandwell
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News