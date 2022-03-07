Former changing rooms targeted by vandals to be demolished

Councillors Paul and Christine Bott

Councillor Paul Bott and his wife, councillor Chris Bott, have been campaigning to rid the area of the former changing rooms on Great Bridge Road play fields and what they say has become a "blot on the landscape".

Now he said that he was delighted to hear that the local authority has found money to foot the bill for demolition.

He said: "These former changing rooms on Great Bridge Road playing fields have become a target for vandals over the years and have been used for drug dealing.

"They were closed ten to 12 years ago because of Legionnaires Disease and because they were in a such a terrible and dangerous state and costing too much money for the council to upkeep.

"Now we have secured £12,000 in funding from the council to demolish these buildings.

"The demolition is expected to take place in the next four to six weeks.

"People who have bought houses on a nearby estate were faced with having to look on these old buildings which have become a blight on the area.

"The money from the council will also pay for tree planting on the site and for the area to be grassed over.

"My wife, Chris, grew up on the nearby estate and actually played on the fields when she was young.

"Because there are no play facilities on the new estate both Chris and myself want to see play equipment on the site eventually.

"We are delighted that the council has found this pot of money to remove these buildings which have blighted the area for many years.