Tributes paid to former Aldridge-Brownhills MP

Sir Richard Shepherd

Members of Walsall Council held a minute’s silence in honour of the former Tory MP for Aldridge-Brownhills, who served the constituency for 36 years between 1979 to 2015.

Sir Richard, who was knighted in 2013, was described as a giant of Walsall politics who was fiercely loyal to his constituency.

He was also known as a Euro-sceptic who famously had the whip removed from him by then Prime Minister John Major following his opposition to the Maastricht Treaty. It was one of many times he defied his own Government.

At a full council meeting on Monday, warm tributes were paid by his former Conservative colleagues as well as opposition members.

Authority leader Mike Bird said: “Sir Richard stood his ground and very much was a man of great principle and as a result, he was a great orator in parliament and respected for that.

“Not least of all, he was a very good constituency MP. Many people remember Richard with great affection.

“It’s very sad, when people have been at the pinnacle of their career retire and then find themselves decline very quickly.

“Richard was well accepted by the people of Aldridge Brownhills and he is still revered as a great MP.

Sadly, like always we have to get to the exit door some time. Sadly it’s come to Richard at this time.

“I pay tribute to Richard who was a great servant to Aldridge-Brownhills and will be remembered for many years to come.”

Councillor Garry Perry, deputy leader resilient communities, added: “There are few people these days you can count on as someone who influences you when you choose to go into politics but Richard was one of those.

“I was very grateful for the support he gave me as a young Conservative in those days. If it wasn’t for Richard, I don’t think I’d be here. He encouraged me and asked me to get involved locally as an activist.

“I have a lot to be grateful to Richard for. One thing he taught me is ‘put your constituents first’. He was fiercely loyal to Aldridge-Brownhills and never one to toe the party line.

“He was loyal to the things he was passionate about. Brexit being one of them. It’s a sad fact as we achieved Brexit, Richard’s health had deteriorated.”

Councillor John Murray joined the Aldridge-Brownhills Conservative Association in March 1979 and immediately worked on Sir Richard’s successful first election campaign.

He said: “On the May 3 1979, Richard Shepherd became MP for Aldridge-Brownhills which had previously been a Labour seat.

“Sir Richard went on to hold that seat for the next 36 years, winning seven subsequent general elections. He was never defeated but chose to step down in 2015.

“During those 36 years, I worked closely with Sir Richard and served a number of terms as his constituency chairman.

“He was knighted in 2013 and everyone associated with Richard was very proud that his service to the people had been recognised by The Queen in that way.

“Sir Richard was one of the finest parliamentarians of his generation. He was known as a libertarian who believed in the sovereignty of parliament above all else.

“He was a true believer in democracy and the ability to hold the Government to account.

“That profound belief in parliamentary democracy made Sir Richard a leading Euro-sceptic and at times a parliamentary rebel. A stance which caused him to have the Conservative party whip removed on more than one occasion – most notably by voting against the Maastricht Treaty.

“I consider it a privilege and an honour to have worked with and served Sir Richard Shepherd and I feel truly blessed that he was part of almost my entire political life.

“He was a true gentleman and will be remembered with respect both locally and nationally.”