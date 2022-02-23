Reduced Council Tax for Walsall Residents Living Alone

Picture: Walsall Council

Walsall Council is in the middle of checking the annual review of who's eligible for Single Occupancy Discount, and is urging locals to let them know if they are entitled to it.

Those living on their own in a property could get a 25% Council Tax Single Occupancy bill reduction.

Picture: Council Tax Stock Image

The council is encouraging residents to let them know if they fit the criteria and to make use of the discount.

They want to ensure public funds are being distributed as they should be, and that those who are entitled to the discount are fully supported.

Councillor Adrian Andrew, Deputy Leader, said: "We are all aware that every penny counts, especially just now. If you’re entitled to the discount, make sure you let us know.

“Our aim is to ensure public funds are used appropriately in supporting residents across the Borough. It’s a legal requirement and we’re focusing on making it as simple a process as possible with the least impact on residents."