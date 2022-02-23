Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Reduced Council Tax for Walsall Residents Living Alone

WalsallPublished:

Walsall residents could be entitled to discounted council tax.

Picture: Walsall Council
Picture: Walsall Council

Walsall Council is in the middle of checking the annual review of who's eligible for Single Occupancy Discount, and is urging locals to let them know if they are entitled to it.

Those living on their own in a property could get a 25% Council Tax Single Occupancy bill reduction.

Picture: Council Tax Stock Image

The council is encouraging residents to let them know if they fit the criteria and to make use of the discount.

They want to ensure public funds are being distributed as they should be, and that those who are entitled to the discount are fully supported.

Councillor Adrian Andrew, Deputy Leader, said: "We are all aware that every penny counts, especially just now. If you’re entitled to the discount, make sure you let us know.

“Our aim is to ensure public funds are used appropriately in supporting residents across the Borough. It’s a legal requirement and we’re focusing on making it as simple a process as possible with the least impact on residents."

If you live alone, you may be eligible. Check on the Walsall Council website for tax reductions, and to apply for a Single Occupancy Discount: https://go.walsall.gov.uk/ctax/council_tax_discounts_reductions_and_exemptions#single

Walsall
Local Hubs
News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News