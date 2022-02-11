Walsall Council may use powers to seize derelict properties for redevelopment

The junction of Villiers Street and Cemetery Road, Willenhall. Photo: Google

Walsall Council launched its 10-year Willenhall Framework Plan aimed at attracting more investment into the area and tackling issues such as derelict sites and reducing crime.

Deputy leader Adrian Andrew said Willenhall hadn’t had the ‘uplift’ other parts of the borough had received and added, hundreds of homes and commercial developments could be created in place of the empty properties.

The council will use compulsory purchase orders to claim the buildings as part of the regeneration project.

Councillor Andrew said: “It’s been a priority of this administration to tackle all the derelict sites in Willenhall that can actually deliver several hundred houses and residential units to the area.

“The unsightly derelict buildings are not only bringing the area down but also costing this council a lot of money in making sure they are secure and action taken against owners.

“This is really about looking at the positive future of Willenhall raising the aspiration of the town.

“The town has a proud, independent past with the lock making industry and its own council. But sadly, it hasn’t had the uplift other parts of this borough has.

“We are determined through this masterplan to make sure the people of Willenhall aren’t ignored and it gets its fair share and we build back better, taking on some of these owners who simply won’t work with the council.

“We want to try to take the risk out of people coming to Willenhall to invest and that;s what we will do.

“The catalyst for this has been the delivery of Willenhall Railway Station and that will open up new opportunities not only for the people of Willenhall but for people to invest in the town.”

Council leader Mike Bird added: “This council will no longer tolerate those derelict sites we’ve seen that blights towns and centres across Walsall.