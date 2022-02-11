Rubbish dumped on Bridle Lane on November 23. Photo: Walsall Council.

Councillor Garry Perry, deputy leader, resilient communities, said they have found evidence of dumped rubbish in the borough being linked to mobility vehicles or those belonging to blue badge holders.

He added officers have been asked to write to Government ministers to allow for permits to be revoked if people are found guilty of the crime.

Councillor Perry presented a report to Walsall Council’s cabinet on Wednesday outlining the progress being made to tackle the issue.

He praised volunteer litter pickers across the town and staff for clean up efforts but warned culprits they will continue to crackdown.

A Fly-tipping Operations team was set up by the council in 2019 and some of its successes include the seizing of three cars involved in fly-tipping at Raybould’s Bridge. One was crushed and the others sold.

Walsall’s Most Wanted – a council initiative which offers a £500 reward for information that leads to successful prosecutions – has nabbed two offenders.

Ashtree Road in Pelsall has been targeted by litter louts but officers have issued eight fines there – seven of which have been paid.

Other offenders have been hit with heavy financial costs after appearing in court or being given fixed penalty notices.

Councillor Perry said: “Fly-tippers and litter louts – we like to think they are the hidden enemy but they are not. Their destruction and the impact they leave in our communities is very real.

“I like to think we operate what I call a ‘flee and fine’ approach. They may flee but we will seek and fine and we are getting stronger at that.

“This is a battle we’re all determined to win and we can only do that if we have the best strategies and best people on board helping us fight.

“Helping us are our litter heroes who are part of the army. We’ve got our staff who work in clean and green, we have that army of volunteers too including some of us.

“We do it not because we are local councillors but because we’re proud of the community we represent and the environment we live and work in.

“We’ve got hundreds signed up and it must be so disheartening going back to the same areas to pick up where they’ve only probably litter picked a few days before.

“Waste carriers is a big challenge for us. Legitimate waste carriers will have a permit and a licence and actually those are ones we ought to be publicising.

“However there are some who will say they will remove household waste for £50 and then it gets dumped down the lane.

“The law now allows us to go back to the person where that waste is from. It’s up to them then to prove they weren’t involved.

“We have evidence where on one occasion a fly-tip took place and it was linked to a vehicle that was a mobility vehicle and occasions we’ve seen evidence that vehicles used in fly-tipping had blue badges.

“We’ve asked officers to write to the minister suggesting this must be happening nationally, not just in Walsall.

“If a vehicle associated with a fly-tip is associated with mobility or used by someone with a blue badge, that should be rescinded.

“At the moment we’re not doing that because the law doesn’t necessarily allow it. Why? They’re using their vehicle illicitly and claiming they have mobility issues. Yet, they see fit to go down somewhere and fly-tip.