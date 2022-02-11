Irate motorists give police abuse as they try and save motorist's life on M6

The crash happened on the M6 last night

The crash near junction nine forced the closure of the motorway for just over an hour.

The motorway police today tweeted a tribute to the driver who died at the scene but also slammed the impatient drivers who gave them abuse.

The Central Police Motorway Group tweeted: "Yesterday we attend a single vehicle RTC M6 J9 NB in which we had to close the motorway for just over an hour. On our attendance we found the driver unconscious & we conducted CPR until

"Unfortunately despite our best efforts the driver passed away.

"We would like to send a thoughts to the family and friends of the driver. We would also like to thank the trapped traffic for their patience and understanding."

The police officers called out the abusive drivers who shouted at them whilst they were dealing with the emergency.

They tweeted: "To those very few motorists that either blocked the closed lanes (red x lanes) delaying some resource making the scene or the few motorist on the SB carriageway throwing abuse at us as we worked at the scene - shame on you."

The link road from the M5 northbound to the M6 northbound was also closed as West Midlands Police, National Highways and West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to the scene.

Diversions were put in place for motorists in and around the area, with a solid diamond symbol road sign helping to direct road users.