No fees for Jubilee street parties in Walsall

Walsall Council has confirmed residents will not have to pay for road closures if they wish to mark the occassion with their neighbours.

More details on how people can apply for closures to enable celebrations will be published on the council website later this year, bosses said.

Normally, fees for road closures in Walsall vary depending on the location and the duration of events.

A four day Bank Holiday weekend to celebrate the occasion will be held from Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5.

A host of public events and community activities are expected to take place across the country during the four days.

A spokesperson for Walsall Council said: “The council will be waiving application fees for street parties celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee during the Bank Holiday weekend (commencing June 2 to June 5).

“Further details, including information and advice in relation to road closures if needed for a street party, will be made available on the council website in the early spring.”

Later this month, Dudley Council will consider a motion put forward by Councillor Peter Dobb, which calls on the authority to waive fees to enable residents to host street parties.

He said: “I know that many people in my community want to celebrate this amazing landmark in Her Majesty’s reign by coming together and holding a street party.

“So, what better way for Dudley council to support them by waiving any temporary road closure fees in residential roads to allow more people to do so.”