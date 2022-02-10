Group to visit war memorials on Falklands War anniversary walk

Short Heath Lest We Forget group are planning to mark 40 years since the invasion of the Falkland Islands by Argentina. Pictured from left, John Elwell, Martin Washbrook, Robert Baker and Stephen Jackson.

Members of the Short Heath Lest We Forget group will set off from Lichfield Cathedral on April 2 and stop at six war memorials at Lichfield, Brownhills, Pelsall, Bloxwich, Essington and Short Heath to remember the fallen.

John Elwell, one of the organisers, said: "Teams of 15 people are being sought to walk 17 miles, which adds up to a total of the equivalent 255 lives lost.

"We will set off at 9.30am from Lichfield Cathedral and stop at six war memorials at Lichfield, Brownhills, Pelsall, Bloxwich, Essington and Short Heath.

"The number of memorials equals the number of ships lost during the conflict.

"We want teams taking part to get sponsorship and all money raised will go to Falklands Veterans.

"At 7.30pm in the evening we are planning to hold An Evening With event at the Royal British Legion Club in Short Heath when the speakers will be Tug Wilson, who served on HMS Sheffield, and Rachael Simons, who was eleven-years-old at the time and who has published a book based on the diaries of her late parents and entitled A Falklands Family.

"Tickets for the evening event will cost £10 but will be limited to 140.

"The group is organising the walk and evening event as we believe that people and conflicts should never be forgotten.

"The Falklands are such a long way away that many people had never heard of them until the invasion.

"We want people to realise that remembrance did not stop in 1945.

"There is a Facebook page for people wanting to take part in the walk or people can call me on 07740436841.

"People wanting to support the charity, but who cannot take part, can make donations through a gofundme page.