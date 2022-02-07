Plan for dozens of new homes in Walsall lodged

Perspective of corner of Somerford Place & Summer Street. Pic credit: Oakley Architects Ltd

A planning application for the building of the homes, including apartments and houses, has been submitted by the Fitzpatrick Group and Green Square Accord.

It would see structures still standing on the site demolished and the area totally redeveloped for housing.

The plans include proposals for the building of nine one-bed two person apartments as well as 22 two-bed three person apartments.

Ten two-bed houses, six three-bed houses,and four-four-bed homes are also envisaged as part of the development.

The application indicates that the new homes would be planned for "affordable rent".

It also includes proposals for amenity space, landscaping as well as car and cycle parking and bin stores.

Proposals for the development would also include land at the junction of Somerford Place, Summer Street and Pinson Street in Walsall.

Local residents have until February 17 to make their views known to Walsall Council's planning department.

Eagle Works was the former base for Middleton Paper Limited and is located on the corner of Somerford Place and Summer Street.

It was damaged by a fire which ripped through the site in 1998 causing £400,000 worth of damage.