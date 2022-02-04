Angry residents stage 'save our trees' protest in Walsall

Residents hold 'Save our Trees' protest against Sprint Bus scheme on Birmingham Road, Walsall. PIC: Val Dodds

Around 90 people gathered on green space on the A34 Birmingham Road to protest against the planned roadworks, due to start later this year, which will see the loss of around 70 mature trees.

Campaigners argue the full Sprint Bus route from Birmingham to Walsall centres will not be completed in time for the Commonwealth Games in July and that it is “illogical” to create more “disruption” for residents.

They also said they had been left frustrated by months of work that has already been carried out and they are urging Walsall Council not to grant permission for this next phase.

But Transport for West Midlands (TfWM) said the Sprint Bus was planned and put forward long before Birmingham was awarded the Games and is not being created for that sole purpose, adding the transport plan was approved in 2016.

The authority also said hundreds of new trees are being planted in the vicinity to replace any lost during construction.

Residents held a protest on the same site two years ago and their stance has not changed.

Val Dodds, who lives near the planned works, said: “More devastating work is planned this year and it will mean many more mature trees being felled to add a new traffic lane. The new carriageway will be only 225 metres long.

“People living along, and using, the A34 have experienced months of road works as TfWM alters bus stops to take the extra long Sprint bus, a double length, articulated vehicle.

“Frustration at the slow, often non existent, work to install bus stops has turned to anger.

“Residents urge their councillors not to approve the 225m of road widening between Lake Avenue and Park Hall Road.

“It is unnecessary because Sprint will be in service for the Commonwealth Games this summer. It will use the road as it is now.

“After the Games have finished, the work to widen the road in Paddock will start. Totally illogical.

“Why is it planned to destroy green space if the bus will have been using the existing road?

“Residents hope (the council) will see sense in refusing permission to destroy green space and cut down council owned trees on the Birmingham Road.

“In carrying out their civic duty to protect green space, our councillors will not affect the progress or efficiency of the Sprint Bus route.

“The route must be running effectively, we all hope, for the Commonwealth Games in July.”

TfWM said detailed designs for phase two were being finalised and will go out for public engagement before approval is sought from Walsall Council.

Funding was agreed last month while the phased construction programme was set out in the business case for Sprint agreed by the WMCA Board in February 2020.

A spokesman said: “With dedicated bus lanes and priority at junctions Sprint is designed to offer passengers shorter journey times and greater reliability as the zero-emission buses bypass traffic jams.

“A Sprint bus priority network is a key part of the region’s long term transport plan and was never solely dependent on the Commonwealth Games.

“The first phase of the Sprint project is expected to be finished in the spring with 11 new and enhanced bus shelters installed in Walsall along the Birmingham Road and in the town centre, with the start of cross city bus services linking the A34 and A45 set to begin over the summer.

“Work on phase two to complete the bus priority corridor linking Walsall with Solihull and Birmingham Airport via Birmingham city centre is expected to be completed next year.