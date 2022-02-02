Former journalist Bill Daniels

Bill Daniels worked for the Daily Mirror for almost four decades, operating from their Birmingham offices.

He joined them from the Birmingham Despatch in 1963 and amongst the stories he covered were the Birmingham pub bombings, where he was among the first journalists to reach the scene and wrote stories for the front page on seven consecutive days.

He also chaperoned the woman at the centre of the Profumo scandal, Mandy Rice-Davies, when the Mirror carried a series on her. Among other stories covered by Bill included the Black Panther trial, the Tracie Andrews murder and the Handsworth riots - and he was on the very last voyage of the Ark Royal.

Daily Mirror editor Alison Phillips said: "Bill was a very much-loved and respected member of the Daily Mirror family.

"He worked for us for almost 40 years and was a great reporter and a lovely man.”

Bill retired in 2001 and cared for his wife Kay in later years. He is survived by two sons, Iain and Stuart, and five grandchildren.

Rod Chaytor, who worked alongside Bill at the Mirror, said: "He covered the Midlands for the Mirror with passion, great expertise, the highest of inbuilt journalistic principles, and aplomb.

“His retirement, when it came in 2001, was not what his friends would have wished. His beloved wife, Kay, had been stricken by a progressive illness a couple of years before and - to the admiration of all - he devoted their remaining years together to her loving care. It was typical of the man whose compassion, decency and humanity marked not only his top-class work as a journalist, but also every aspect of his life.”

Bill's son Iain said: "For dad, journalism and working for the Daily Mirror was not simply a job, it was who he was. He was of the ‘old school’ – fair, fearless and utterly committed to chasing down the story.”