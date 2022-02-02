Fund launched to help pay vet bills for poorly blind kitten found under a barbecue

Debbie Brookes-Hemans with Nelson the kitten

The cat, who has been named Nelson, was discovered in a communal garden in Walsall and has now been taken into the care of Debbie Brookes-Hemans at Kats Cradle.

Mother-of-three Debbie, aged 51, set up Kats Cradle from her home in Coven in 2007 and now also rents a cattery near Albrighton.

She is supported in her work of helping animals by a network of 13 volunteer foster carers, including people from Wolverhampton and South Staffordshire.

The ginger and white kitten is in need of a loving home

Debbie said: "Nelson arrived two weeks ago after being found by a woman in Walsall.

"He was about eight weeks old at that time and we took him to The 387 Vets [at] The West Midlands Cat Clinic in Great Wyrley for treatment.

"We were told that whoever had owned him at the time had failed to seek veterinary attention for the kitten after he contracted cat flu.

"The infection set in but there was too much damage and he is blind.

"He is being treated for an ulcer and, although we may eventually look for a home for him, at the moment we are trying to set up a trust fund for his care as he will need ongoing treatment.

"He has obviously been born inside as he is very friendly but needs a lot of veterinary care.

"We now hope to raise £1,000 to pay for all his check-ups and ongoing treatment.