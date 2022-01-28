Notification Settings

Pupils at Walsall school decide to go meat free

By Eleanor Lawson

Students at a school in Walsall have decided to give-up meat once a week.

Meat Free Tuesdays will be trialled for the next four weeks

Pupils at Hydesville Tower School are embarking on Meat Free Tuesdays to try and have healthier diets, save animals, and protect the planet.

The idea was thought up by Year 5 pupil Shaan Dulay and was supported by his fellow pupils on the Eco-Committee.

Headmaster Mr Honey said: “We have been delighted by the pupil-led initiative to start an Eco-Committee. There was an immediate desire for many children to be involved, and they have been supporting a range of issues including litter picking, reducing plastic waste and looking at our carbon footprint.

"Whilst electric minibuses and solar panels may be a little way off, we have keen pupils putting the important issues at the forefront of our discussions.

“Shaan spoke with our Catering Manager, Mr Long, and me regarding the Meat-Free initiative.

"We were happy to make the changes and see how the pupils responded. If we reduce the dependency on animal farming for one day a week, the potential impact on the global climate could be significant.”

Their first Meat Free Day took place this week and staff believe it was a huge success. It will be trialled every Tuesday for the next four weeks.

