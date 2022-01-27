Nurse with 'heart of gold' raises funds for Walsall hospice

Maxine Plant Donation

Lymphoedema nurse Maxine Plant, based at Walsall Palliative Care Centre, raised £1,323 for Goscote Hospice last year.

She also gave a companion seat, which pushed the total of her donation up to £1,618.

Mother-of-two Maxine, 49, who has worked for the Palliative Care Centre for nearly eight years, raised the money by holding fairs, afternoon teas, raffles and selling items on her fundraising page.

Her family have been supportive too, with husband Andrew, 52, son Zak 16, daughter Amy, 13, and mum Carol, 70, all getting involved.

Until June, the family were also joined by Maxine’s dad, John, 71, but he died just three weeks before the couple were due to celebrate their golden wedding anniversary.

Maxine, who lives in Bloxwich, said: "All of us enjoy it, Andrew and Zak tend to be more hands on getting the rooms ready, whereas me, Mum and Amy are in the kitchen baking."

The money is raised from a monthly raffle, plus the sales of cup cakes to commemorate Valentine’s Day and Easter, mince pies at Christmas and fairs at Easter, autumn and Christmas, where other items are sold.

All proceeds go towards treats for the patients or items or equipment above and beyond what the NHS can fund.

"People are very supportive, but if they see me coming, they get worried because they know I’m doing a raffle!” added Maxine.

"With the proceeds, we work closely with the hospice so we know what they want."

Maxine’s fundraising started when she did line dancing and organised an event with a band, donating the proceeds to the Air Ambulance.

Since then, she has organised fundraising events every year, and has raised over £10,000 over the last few years.

Joanne Barlow, outreach and information support officer at Walsall Palliative Care Centre said: "Maxine has always amazed me with her efforts and kindness and has a heart of gold, all while coping with her NHS workload.

"Sadly Maxine’s dad died last year, which devastated the family, but she carried on fundraising during Covid-19, finding new ways to keep getting people to support, such as setting up a Facebook page and WhatsApp group.

"Even when afternoon teas were cancelled she boxed them up for people to collect and take home."

"She comes in with a big bag of stuff like Del Boy from Only Fools and Horses - things that people have donated - saying ‘Come and have a look in my bag and see what you can buy'."

Maxine has organised a summer fayre on June 18 at St John’s Methodist Church, Victoria Avenue, Bloxwich, and an autumn fayre at King Street Progressive Club, King Street, Walsall Wood,on November 5.