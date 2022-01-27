Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Anti-vax fears over childhood immunisation rates

By Gurdip ThandiWalsallPublished:

Fears have been raised that Covid anti-vaxxers could be causing the number of Walsall children being jabbed against other diseases to fall.

Councillor Stephen Craddock is given the vaccination by Dr Anand Rischie, vice chair of the health and wellbeing board. PIC: Stephen Craddock
Councillor Stephen Craddock is given the vaccination by Dr Anand Rischie, vice chair of the health and wellbeing board. PIC: Stephen Craddock

Walsall’s director of public health Stephen Gunther said the borough was not meeting targets for routine childhood vaccinations and immunisations against measles, mumps, rubella and whooping cough, with levels dropping over a number of years.

In this year’s Walsall Health Protection Strategy document produced by Mr Gunther, it was also revealed half of the town’s GP practices were not achieving the target of a 95 per cent uptake of the MMR vaccine.

In the worst cases, some practices had less than 60 per cent uptake of vaccinations.

The uptake of children who have had two jabs by the age of five is at 86.8 per cent.

Mr Gunther said they wanted to increase the levels of children having two MMR jabs by the age of five and were working with other organisations to help increase the uptake of vaccinations.

Councillor Stephen Craddock, Walsall Council’s portfolio holder for health and wellbeing, said the two issues were of concern.

He said: “The fact we’ve got a lot of anti-vaxxers, is that going to filter down into some of the other vaccinations and immunisations? It’s a little bit frustrating there is so much hesitancy in one way or another.”

At the health and wellbeing board meeting, Mr Gunther said: “Routine immunisations are one of our priority areas.

“One of the things I have said in forums is, ‘yes we are dealing with Covid and yes we are responding appropriately but what I don’t want to be dealing with is a measles outbreak.

“So particularly the second MMR vaccination is important. We are working with Walsall Together making sure we take that supportive approach to our communities where we haven’t got that uptake.

“We have learned a lot over the last year or so in terms of vaccine hesitancy and again that engagement will help us to actually pick up the routine immunisations.”

Walsall
Local Hubs
News
Coronavirus
Health
Gurdip Thandi

By Gurdip Thandi

@Gurdo

Local Democracy Reporter covering Walsall.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News