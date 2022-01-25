Projects set to transform town

Walsall Waterfront

The Town Deal which sees £25 million of Government cash going to both areas has been greeted with excitement and support from borough politicians from all sides.

At an economy and environment scrutiny meeting last week, the proposals were discussed at great length, including a planned performing arts centre as a way of increasing footfall to Walsall.

The overall ambition of the Town Deal is to transform transport links, increasing broadband connectivity, boosting skills and creating new jobs.

Here are 10 of the planned projects which will be undertaken in Bloxwich and Walsall:

Bloxwich:

Active Travel and Connectivity:

This is aimed at creating connections ideal for cycling and walking between Bloxwich High Street, Walsall town centre and employment sites.

Work on roads and the canal network will include towpath improvements, better lighting, CCTV and better signage.

Promotion of Construction Skills Through Regeneration:

A fund will be set up to invite developers and housing associations to bid for cash to help regenerate derelict brownfield sites and environmentally improve existing buildings.

To access the money, applicants will need to commit to jobs for local people, using local supply chains and delivering construction skills and training for local residents.

Community Capital:

This will be a grants programme for the local voluntary and community sector where groups can bid for cash for schemes to support economic development.

An example of this could be the provision or improvement of learning centres that provide skills and employment support for local residents.

Incubation Space and Digital Access Centre:

A new incubation hub will be set up in Bloxwich to give space and resources to local start-ups and small businesses.

It will also give internet access for residents who might not have access to broadband in their homes.

Green Bloxwich:

New ‘multi-spaces’ will be created featuring park areas, sports facilities and allotment patches, as well as room for festivals to encourage more people to spend time outdoors.

The project will also involve the refurbishment of heritage buildings at King George V Park to bring them into economic use.

Walsall:

Construction Skills Academy:

A new academy will be built on Green Lane to deliver training in construction skills and create apprenticeships.

The aim is to ensure Walsall people benefit from house building and construction in the town in the future.

Advanced Electric Vehicle Technology Centre:

This new facility is aimed at providing learning opportunities and develop skills in the emerging electric vehicle market.

It will be delivered in partnership with Walsall College and is set to be based in its Wisemore campus.

Digital Skills Hub:

A new digital skills hub will be built in Walsall town centre and create a ‘ready to go’ workforce and accelerating digital growth in the borough.

It is aimed at giving people the skills and knowledge they need to improve their career prospects.

Creative Industries Enterprise Centre:

This will see the development of a creative ‘makerspace’ aimed at small enterprises and Walsall residents.

Council bosses said it could have the potential to be Walsall’s version of Digbeth in Birmingham or Bristol Engine Shed.

Active Public Spaces:

This project is aimed at providing a public space and improving links to the New Art Gallery Walsall and the Waterfront area.

Facilities will also be introduced to encourage more boaters to extend their stays around the canal basis.