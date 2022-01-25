Footfall increased in Walsall over Christmas due to major campaign

The Mayor of Walsall (centre) alongside others - and an animatronic hippo

We Are Walsall encouraged people to flock back to the town's high street – and borough high streets – to help provide an uplift for traders amid Covid-19.

It saw a festive family event take over Walsall for a weekend with visitors being greeted with live music, fun characters and a huge animatronic hippo.

But that wasn't all – with Father Christmas visiting the Saddlers Centre and the introduction of the Walsall Winter Express Post Train on the high street.

A trail led to a magical post box where Santa Claus could pick up his post and some lucky children were even surprised with gifts off their wish lists.

And further afield, giant selfie light features in Willenhall, Aldridge, Bloxwich, Brownhills and Darlaston were the talk of the town – with hundreds sending in selfies as part of a competition.

Councillor Adrian Andrew, deputy leader of Walsall Council, said: "I have loved seeing the local community embrace the events and features we had in December to bring back that Christmas spirit we missed last year. We have had pictures from all corners of Walsall.

"It’s certainly helped us to celebrate a near normal Christmas period and help support our high streets too. We have worked with local businesses in each area to showcase what’s on offer, issuing 50,000 leaflets and producing press adverts and radio promotions. And there is more to come."

And to kick-start the new year, the Mayor of Walsall is going on tour to meet some of the people and places that make the borough thrive – with the mayor, Councillor Rose Burley, visiting Willenhall at 10am on Wednesday and Darlaston at 11.30am. (26)

She is then expected to visit Brownhills at 10am on Thursday, followed by Bloxwich and Aldridge.

Meanwhile, a competition is running on Hello Walsall's Facebook asking residents to shout out about their local butchers, bakery or bar in any of Walsall’s district centres so that spotlight is shone on the small, independent we know and love.