The Apprentice's Harry bids to prove Lord Sugar wrong with tongue-in-cheek campaign

The Apprentice contestant, Harry Mahmood, roams around Walsall with his supporters after being fired by Sir Alan Sugar. The stunt was to promote his new business venture.

Despite being the first the first candidate to be 'fired' from the new BBC series the aspiring entrepreneur who describes himself as an Asian version of Lord Alan Sugar is going full steam ahead in a bid to prove his idol wrong.

Over the weekend he recorded an advert for his children's toiletries venture with the help of about 30 youngsters from the Darlaston area where he he was based as a pharmacist for three years.

The tongue-in-cheek script saw the group take over part of a car park, in Bridgeman Street, Walsall, chanting "Bring Back Harry" and waving banners.

Mr Mahmood says: "We were filming a promotional video for Bath Bombs at sites in Darlaston an Walsall town centre on Sunday also with the aim of putting the borough back on the map.

"It's all tongue in cheek with about 30 children taking part and given tasks similar to The Apprentice. It's aimed to show that even though things sometimes don't work out the we we planned it doesn't mean you're a failure. You just pick yourself and try again.

"I'd like to think I'm a force of nature and I want to inspire children to in turn inspire others."

Not your average Sunday! Marching with with The Apprentice 2022 minis for #bringbackharry before boardroom meetings, Bath bomb party's and a mini photoshoot for said bath bombs fun, fun, fun! Thank you Harry Mahmood x #apprentice #HarryMahmood pic.twitter.com/d68CC4XtR5 — MaddiMiniModel (@MaddiMiniModel) January 23, 2022

Mr Mahmood, aged 35, worked at Darlaston's Well Pharmacy, in Pinfold Street, during the height of the coronavirus pandemic and was rewarded with a British Empire Medal from the Queen last year.

But he was fired by Lord Sugar when his team failed to impress the business mogul with their marketing campaign for cruise holidays.