Shielding musician finally donates CD proceeds to Acorns in person

Andy Brown, who suffers with Multiple Sclerosis, released the 11-track album Let's Celebrate in 2019 but has been shielding for the last two years.

Andy, 57, presented a cheque of the proceeds, £627, to Acorns staff and is delighted the hospice is no longer in danger of closing down.

The former Walsall Manor Hospital nurse said: "I know the amazing work they do at Acorns and I, like everyone else was worried they would close down.

"So I recorded the CD with some friends and decided to donate the money to Acorns but for the last 18 months I have been shielding so have not been able to hand over the cheque."

Mr Brown, who has a diploma in performing arts, said: "In the past I've done charity shows but I thought 'I'm not physically fit to do anything on the stage' and I thought I would put a CD together.

"Hospice care is very different because it's an entirely different kind of palliative care and they have children in for respite care, too."

The CD is still for sale and includes standards including Ken Dodd's Absent Friend.

Andy said: "I put that in as a tribute to him as it was his song and because I sang the song myself – and the lyrics are very meaningful," he said.