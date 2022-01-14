Congestion on motorway following three-vehicle collision

The collision happened on the M6 southbound carriageway between Junction 10a and Junction 10. Photo: Google Street Map

Two lanes of the M6 were closed on the M6 southbound carriageway between Junction 10A for the M54 and Junction 10 for Walsall and Wolverhampton after two vans and a car were involved in a collision at around 7.33am on Friday, January 14.

Lanes three and four were closed as crews from National Highways England headed for the scene, with congestion building up for more than three miles back to the M54.

The vehicles were made safe and cleared from the scene and all lanes were reopened around 9.04am.

National Highways England duty operations manager Rady Salim said: "Lanes 3 and 4 were closed on the M6 southbound between J10A and J10 due to a collision.

"Delays were building on the approach with congestion spanning over 3 miles back to the #M54.

"All lanes are now open on the M6 southbound between J10A and J10 following an earlier collision.

"There are long delays of at least 45 minutes above usual journey tomes with congestion spanning over 4 miles back to the M54."