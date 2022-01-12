Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Woman rescued from water at Walsall Arboretum

By David StubbingsWalsallPublished: Last Updated:

A woman has been rescued from the water at Walsall Arboretum.

Walsall Arboretum
Walsall Arboretum

Emergency services were called to the park near Walsall town centre at around 8.30am on Wednesday after receiving reports that a woman had been spotted in the lake.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said the woman, believed to be in her 30s, was retrieved by crews and taken to hospital.

"Two fire engines from Woodgate Valley and Walsall fire stations attended the scene with specialist equipment from Willenhall and our technical rescue team," he said.

"Working with West Midlands police and ambulance services, and with the aid of an ambulance service drone, two of our rescue swimmers retrieved her from the water.

"She was taken to hospital by ambulance."

Witnesses reported seeing crews by the bandstand at the Arboretum.

West Midlands Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.

Walsall
Local Hubs
News
David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Digital Content Editor@DStubbings14

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News