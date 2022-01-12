Woman rescued from water at Walsall Arboretum

Walsall Arboretum

Emergency services were called to the park near Walsall town centre at around 8.30am on Wednesday after receiving reports that a woman had been spotted in the lake.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said the woman, believed to be in her 30s, was retrieved by crews and taken to hospital.

"Two fire engines from Woodgate Valley and Walsall fire stations attended the scene with specialist equipment from Willenhall and our technical rescue team," he said.

"Working with West Midlands police and ambulance services, and with the aid of an ambulance service drone, two of our rescue swimmers retrieved her from the water.

"She was taken to hospital by ambulance."

Witnesses reported seeing crews by the bandstand at the Arboretum.