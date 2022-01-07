Former Walsall history centre not given listed status due to arson fears

Walsall's Local History Centre on Essex Street

Members of Walsall Council’s planning committee decided the near 120-year-old Essex Street building would become a liability and hamper future development prospects if it was awarded local listing.

The building was previously put on the market before being withdrawn with officers believing it could be worth awarding the status to.

Walsall Council leader Mike Bird said the building could be targeted by arsonists and squatters if it is listed but left sitting empty, citing the examples of the historic Shannon’s Mill site in George Street, the Boak building in Station Street and Jabez Cliff in Lower Forster Street which have all been destroyed by fire during the last 15 years.

He also said the authority was unable to carry out works to improve ventilation of the council house chamber because of the listed status of the building.

At Thursday’s meeting, committee members said the site would be ideal for housing as it sits in the middle of a predominantly residential area.

Walsall Local History Centre has been moved to the central library in the town centre. The old Essex Street base is on the same site as the Abu Bakr School, which is also empty and currently on the market.

It was built in 1904 and was originally North Walsall Junior and Infants School. The history centre opened on the site in 1986.

History centre staff Stuart Williams and Cath Yates outside the site on its last day of opening in December 2018

Planning officers had recommended using part of the £70,000 awarded to the authority from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities’s Local Heritage List fund to award status to the site.

Councillor Bird said: “Yes, it’s a nice building. But I find it difficult to see what else it could be used for other than it’s previous use which was a school, which now wouldn’t pass mustard with Ofsted.

“I did enquire with officers who said they’d be prepared to see residential here but of course as soon as you list something it can become a liability.

“If you look around the borough, listed buildings were burned down because they were empty. Jabez Cliff was one, the old leather factory in George Street, Boak building, it goes on.

“The nationally listed barn in Aldridge was burned down once or twice and the repair costs were £56,000 just to put it back to where it was which was derelict.

“We have a duty as the authority who prosecute people who do not look after their listed buildings we too fall into that.

“You get all the pain but none of the gain in my view. My worry is when you board it up, someone says ‘oh, let’s set fire to that’.

“This was in an auction to be sold by the council but was withdrawn at the last minute because somebody said it could be worth listing.”

Committee member Councillor Suky Samra said: “I think we need to look where this building sits in a residential area.

“We need to look at future uses and if we were to locally list this it would then cause any future purchaser problems when they come before planning committee trying to convert that.

“Yes, we’ve been awarded £70,000 but I think we are rushing into this. More thought needs to be given into what properties we’ve got in this town and what do we need locally listed.

“By locally listing this one will totally put off any potential buyers and future development and it will become just another derelict building which will be vandalised by fire and we will have to foot the bill.”

And Councillor Khizar Hussain added: “If we tie ourselves in by listing it, it will be difficult for us.

“A lot of empty buildings in the past which were derelict in the past for a long time have been torched and caused great damage.