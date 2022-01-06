Young fundraisers run round Banks's Stadium for charity

WALSALL COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR...... 01/01/2022 Two boys who are doing 100km challenge at football grounds. They are at Walsall game on Saturday. Theyâll be bringing their Pride of Britain trophies with them too. Theyâll be raising money for Birmingham Childrens hospital at the Walsall game. Pictured , in green Hughie Higginson, 11, and in red Freddie Xavi,10....

Best friends Freddie Xavi, 10, and Hughie Higginson, 11, who is currently undergoing treatment for leukaemia, are running 100km around the 92 club grounds in the football league.

The pair, from Ribble Valley, were joined by Walsall mascot Swifty at Saturday's 3-3 draw with Newport County.

Money raised from the run will go to Children's Hospitals across the country in hopes of providing slushy drink pouches to those going through chemotherapy.

Last year they provided these pouches for Royal Manchester Children's Hospital, where Hughie is receiving treatment, as one of the side effects of chemotherapy is a painful and sore mouth.

Hughie Higginson and Freddie Xavi on their charity run

Hughie said: "I am really enjoying being able to do the challenge with Freddie and it was just brilliant to run in front of such a big crowd and they all cheered us all the way round.

"Being able to raise money to help kids going through the same thing as me in Birmingham is just brilliant and I hope they can get slushies on the ward like we have done for my ward at the Royal Manchester Children’s hospital.

"We can’t wait to come back to the other stadiums in the West Midlands at Wolves, Villa, West Brom and Coventry later in our challenge to continue our fundraising for Birmingham’s Children’s Hospital."

The pair won the Pride of Britain award for young fundraisers of the year last year, and brought their trophies with them to the ground.

Hughie’s Dad, Keiron Higginson, said: "We’ve been made to feel so welcome by the people of the West Midlands at Walsall FC and Birmingham City as Hughie and Freddie began their new challenge.

"The reception from the the Blues fans at St Andrew’s was really special and gave us all goosebumps.

"It was the first time Hughie and Freddie had been able to run in front of a crowd and it was such a magical moment.

"Running is still very much a challenge for Hughie as he’s still undergoing treatment for leukaemia but he’s determined to do as much as he can with his best mate Freddie."