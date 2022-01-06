Walsall's former history centre could get protected status

Walsall's Local History Centre on Essex Street

Walsall Council's planning committee has been asked to agree its permanent inclusion on the List of Buildings of Local Architectural and Historic Interest.

The site in Essex Street is owned by the authority and the listing is sought in order to protect it from future development that may result in the loss of the heritage asset entirely or loss of historic fabric of the building.

To achieve the status, a building must possess special architectural or historic interest but not currently enjoy statutory listed building status.

It must have definite and recognisable architectural interest and be a landmark in the townscape.

The former Walsall Local History Centre, opened in 1904, as the North Walsall Junior and Infants School.

It is part of a complex of school buildings constructed in the early 20th century on the site between Derby Street and Essex Street.

A report to the planning committee, which meets today, says: "The site has been split with the Abu Bakr School occupying the buildings to the south of the site, fronting Derby Street, and the Former Walsall Local History Centre to the north of the site, fronting Essex Street.

"Adjacent the former local history centre is the former Headmaster’s House.

"The most recent use of the former school building, as an archive has allowed for the internal floor plan and original internal features to be retained in a largely original condition.

"This building/group of existing buildings are a prominent focal feature within the street scene and makes a positive contribution to the character of the area, the street scene and local historic environment."

It says the late local architect and surveyor H.E. Lavender is the likely designer of the building.

He had a long career, with his son Ernest Charles Lavender carrying on the family practice.

Lavender Senior’s most famous building is the ‘New Workhouse Infirmary’ on Pleck Road, now known as the Former Board of Guardians Offices, south of Manor Hospital, which is Grade II listed.

He also designed temporary school accommodation for the School Boards.

Subject to approval, property owners will be advised of the local listing of properties.

There is no right to appeal for local listing so the council will not be open to legal challenge as the result of adding a building to the list.