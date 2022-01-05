Race For Life: Popular charity fun run events set to return to region

The Race for Life events will be held in parks across the region

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life series across the West Midlands and Staffordshire will begin at Walsall Arboretum on Sunday, May 15, with Weston Park hosting the first Pretty Muddy event on Saturday, May 21.

The Race for Life events will take place across the region from Sunday, May 15 to Sunday, July 17, with adults and children of all ages able to choose from the three events or the 5k Pretty Muddy obstacle course events.

The popular events bring thousands of people to parks and open spaces across the region to take part in 3k, 5k and 10k running events and 5k obstacle course events, all helping to raise funds to continue vital research into cancer treatment.

Figures released by the NHS show that, every year, around 34,000 people are diagnosed with cancer in the West Midlands region and one in two people in the UK born after 1960 will get cancer in their lifetime.

People fancying more of a challenge can take part in the Pretty Muddy events

Paula Young, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson for the West Midlands, said: "January is the perfect time for people to commit to getting a little more active.

"By signing up to Race for Life, there’s the chance to raise money for life-saving research.

"Sadly, cancer affects all of us in some way. Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life.

"Our Race for Life events are open to all. For some people, the Race for Life is literally a walk in the park. Slow and steady still wins.

"For others, it’s a jog. Others may opt to push themselves harder and take part in the 10k distance.

"But what is for certain is we’re looking forward to welcoming people of all ages and abilities."

A 5k event will take place at West Park in Wolverhampton on Sunday, June 12, while a 3k and 5k event will be held at Himley Hall in Dudley on Sunday, July 3.

Finally, Sandwell Valley Country Park will be the setting for a 5k Pretty Muddy event on Saturday, June 25.

Race for Life events will follow current government guidance to protect against Covid-19 and hand sanitiser will be provided at all events.