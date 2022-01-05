Councillor calls for Walsall bus gate to be scrapped

Wolverhampton Street, Walsall. Photo: Google

The bus gate, a section of road blocked off to all traffic except buses, cycles and taxis (hackney carriages), has been in operation since November 2020 on Wolverhampton Street, Walsall, a road which had been used by shoppers and residents freely for years.

Walsall Councillor Aftab Nawaz, leader of the Labour group, said residents feel like the lane is a trap and has called for Walsall Council to refund everyone who has been fined for driving through it.

Reports suggest that, as of November 2021, nearly 25,000 drivers had been issued fines, but everyone who appealed was successful in doing so.

Councillor Nawaz said: "It was put in place without many people knowing, the council maintain they did the normal procedure in terms of putting information out but the fact it has caught so many people out shows that people were unaware and the signage wasn’t good enough.

"It was never my view, or my constituents', that the stretch of the road was a problem, there was no logic behind putting the bus gate there.

"It was a bad idea and it would be better for council to put their hands up and revoke it.

"Everyone who has appealed against their fine had their money returned which tells me the council has made a mistake.

"So rather than digging in deeper it would be better for them to give the people their money back."

Since its initial launch, signage on the road has been improved and the council took a 'lenient' approach to enforcement while people got used to the changes.

Councillor Nawaz added: "I think in this case people feel aggrieved, the signage isn't good enough and it is a bit of a trap.

"Since the signage was improved, I have still had people contact me to say they won't be going to Walsall to shop because of how they feel they have been treated.

"There is no logic in it, if the centre was clogged up all the time you would understand it, but this is just detrimental to people coming to the town.

"It goes against the shared ambition between parties of Walsall being a place open for business.

"Once they realise it was a mistake, they need to put their hand up and give people their money back."

The matter is due to be discussed at a council meeting on January 10.

The motion has been raised by Councillors Aftab Nawaz and Khizar Hussain and reads: "This council asks for the removal of the bus lane restriction on Wolverhampton Street and demands Walsall Council reimburse all those that have been fined for driving through Wolverhampton Street."

Walsall Council said: "The bus lane restriction in Wolverhampton Street is intended to compliment the aspirations of the Town Centre Masterplan which seeks to create an exciting and multi-functional public space at Walsall waterfront. Altering traffic flows is one part of our re-imagining of the town centre, aiming to reverse its decline and ensure that Walsall, once again, becomes a popular and vibrant destination for residents and visitors.

“The signage initially used to advise drivers of the restriction on Wolverhampton Street was in accordance with industry guidance. Nevertheless, the level of non-compliance was a cause for concern with the total number of PCNs issued at approximately 25,000.

“The council sought to understand the reasons behind this and, throughout October, worked to enhance the signage that advises drivers of the restriction. As expected, this has resulted in the numbers of Penalty Charge Notices being issued steadily decreasing as motorists are clearly taking more notice of the signage that is in place. For penalty charge notices issued prior to the installation of the additional signage, we have taken a sympathetic approach to appeals.