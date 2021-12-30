Walsall's most vulnerable residents delivered meals and presents over festive period

Pensioners alone were delivered food in Walsall

Walsall Outreach identified the most in need families and individuals in the town and for three days ensured they had a hot meal and some conversation.

One lady said she only had a tin of rice pudding to eat on Christmas Day.

The visiting volunteer, who would only give her name as Shazia said: "I just picked up the Christmas dinners, I just wanted to share something that happened today, I went to look after someone this morning, the elderly lady was having only a tin of rice pudding warmed up for her lunch. My heart went out to her and luckily I had some extra dinners, I’m so overwhelmed, this will make such a difference to her."

Project lead Nadeem Ashraf said: "I want to recognise the many volunteers who have spent three days preparing, packing and delivering over 100 hot meals to individuals spending Christmas alone or families on low incomes.