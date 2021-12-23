Stroke survivor thanks NHS after getting back home for Christmas

Angelle and her daughter

Angelle Omodunni had been away from her three children for five months following a stroke on 30 June this year. After receiving care at Wolverhampton’s New Cross Hospital she moved to Hollybank House in Willenhall in August for rehabilitation.

The single mum’s greatest wish was to be home in time for Christmas and last month she was finally discharged. The 42-year-old has been left with no feeling on her right side, making it difficult for her to walk, and she is trying to adjust to life with her disabilities. But she has been overwhelmed by the love, kindness and compassion that those involved in her rehabilitation and the wider Walsall community have shown towards her.

Angelle, who lives in Walsall, was working as a carer when she became ill in the summer.

She said: "It was the strangest thing – I couldn’t co-ordinate properly, my legs wouldn’t seem to work and I just knew something wasn’t right.

"My main thought was I need to get my children to school and I didn’t want them to worry about me. When they had gone I felt worse and managed to phone my friend who sorted an ambulance for me. I had to leave in a wheelchair and by the time I arrived at hospital I had lost my speech. I was so panicked because I couldn’t communicate to say that there was no-one here for my children. I was so scared."

Arrangements were made for Angelle’s children while their mum was so poorly and when she moved to Hollybank House staff involved in her rehabilitation got to know her really well. They realised that, with no family around her, Angelle wouldn’t be able to go out shopping for Christmas presents and would also not be able to afford gifts as she was unable to go back to work.

Michelle Awale, advanced occupational therapist with Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, said: "As a team we look at the whole picture and knew that because of Angelle’s stroke there were so many ways that her life and family would be impacted.

"She was absolutely desperate to be home for Christmas and we worked her so hard to achieve this! We really applied “tough love” reminding her that once back at home she would have to work out how to manage her limited mobility. We worked with speech therapy and are delighted at how well she can now speak as well as manage a range of other life skills such as making drinks in the kitchen, washing clothes and that sort of thing."