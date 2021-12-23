Dedicated walker plans to take a stroll to San Francisco to raise money for Acorns Hospice

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR......22/12/2021 Photo of David Wall from Bilston with walking boots/trainers For the past year I have been attempting to do 5 million steps in aid of Acorns Walsall hospice, I need to do another 131,000 over the next 10 days to complete the challenge....

From New Year's Day until New Year's Eve 2022 David Wall is planning to walk five million steps which is approximately 2,500 miles.

David, who completed four million steps in a year previously, said: "I really enjoyed doing last years four million steps challenge and raising funds for Acorns, so this year I've decided to do it all again.

"Sharon my wife will be walking with me this year too. She will also be helping to raise funds for Acorns with her table top and Ebay sales."

He added: "We want to help raise vital funds for Acorns Black Country Hospice at Walsall. I will be aiming to complete five million steps in 2022 which will also include one special event per month to help raise awareness. It will be a really tough ask as I work an average 8.5 hours a day driving but I'm up for the challenge."

David, from Bilston, added: "Acorns has supported over 870 children and more than 1,140 families, including those who are bereaved. So if you can make a small donation that would be brilliant or even better you could maybe start you own just giving fundraiser."