West Midlands Mayor receives Covid-19 booster jab – and urges others to come forward

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street gets his booster jab from Rebecca Ttiniozou at the The Saddlers Vaccination Centre in Walsall.

Andy Street received his vaccine at The Saddlers Vaccination Centre in Walsall on Thursday morning and called on others to do the same.

It comes as the roll-out of the booster vaccine continues at pace across the region and nationally amid concerns over the Omicron variant.

Mr Street said: "I've just been boosted myself, feeling good and I have to say it was incredibly well organised here [at the vaccine site].

"So thanks to the NHS team and of course to all the volunteers who make this possible and the great news is here in Walsall, across the Black Country, Birmingham and Coventry, we're seeing the numbers vaccinated every day lift up towards the Government's target – so [there's been a] really encouraging response.

"So the message is clear: whether it's the boosters, first or second vaccination, if you are eligible come forward and play your part in this big community-wide act."

Walk-in appointments are being offered at The Saddlers Vaccination Centre, Tipton Sports Academy, the Cardiac Rehab Gym at Birmingham City Hospital and the Mander Vaccination Centre in Wolverhampton.

Sally Roberts, Chief Nursing Officer for Black Country and West Birmingham Clinical Commissioning Group, said: "In light of the rapid spread of the new Omicron variant, it’s never been more important to come forward for your Covid-19 vaccine, whether that’s a first or second dose, or for those eligible, a booster dose.

"Even if you turned down the offer of a vaccine, it’s not too late to come forward. We want everyone to know that the offer of a vaccine is evergreen and they still have a vaccine with their name on.

"The vaccine remains our best protection against Covid-19, so getting a jab is the most important thing we can do to keep ourselves and those around us safe.