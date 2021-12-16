Four men arrested after disorder near Walsall bus station

St Paul's Bus Station in Walsall

Two men were taken to hospital with minor injuries , and were later arrested, after the incident at around 4.30pm on Monday.

Three of the four men, aged 17, 20 and 32, have been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries. The fourth man, aged 18, remains in hospital and will be questioned once medically fit.

Police have called on anyone with information to contact them via live chat at west-midlands.police.uk 8am – midnight or by calling 101 anytime.