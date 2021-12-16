Notification Settings

Four men arrested after disorder near Walsall bus station

By Thomas ParkesWalsallPublished:

Four men have been arrested and a knife was recovered after a disorder near to St Paul's Bus Station in Walsall.

St Paul's Bus Station in Walsall
Two men were taken to hospital with minor injuries , and were later arrested, after the incident at around 4.30pm on Monday.

Three of the four men, aged 17, 20 and 32, have been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries. The fourth man, aged 18, remains in hospital and will be questioned once medically fit.

Police have called on anyone with information to contact them via live chat at west-midlands.police.uk 8am – midnight or by calling 101 anytime.

Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111. Quote crime reference 20/1913224/21.

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

