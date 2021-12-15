Aldridge couple's Christmas lights turn home into tourist attraction for 32nd year in a row

Nick and Julia Barnard's amazing Christmas lights display at their home in Westbrook Avenue, Aldridge

Nick and Julia Barnard's Westbrook Avenue home is now a tourist attraction with families queuing up for a tour of the lights.

There is even a Santa's grotto and a donation box which is rigged to lights when money drops in. All the cash raised will go local charities, Acorns Hospice Walsall, Help Keep Tummies Full and the Thomas Project foodbank.

Julia, aged 61, said: "We have been doing it for 32 years now and our neighbours love it. We have been really busy since the lights were switched on on December 2 and expect a lot of people all the way up to Christmas Eve."

Nick is an electrician, as is his son Ben, and the two have created unique and original light installations taking inspiration from traditional Christmas stories and modern movies like Frozen.