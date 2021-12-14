Schoolgirl walking home injured as car careers off road and into garden

Police were called to Ripon Road, Walsall

The eight-year-old girl was walking home from Alumwell School, Walsall, with her mother and sibling this afternoon (Tuesday) when the accident happened.

The Nissan Micra, which had learner plates, ended up in the garden fence after crashing through a brick wall of a home in Ripon Road, Walsall. The driver is assisting the police with their enquiries.

Police descended on the area and an air ambulance was scrambled to take the young girl, who had was walking home with her mother and sibling, from Alumwell School, to hospital.

A West Midlands Ambulance spokeswoman said: “We were called at 3.26pm to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian at the junction of Primley Avenue and Ripon Road.

"Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford and the West Midlands Care Team attended the scene."

The spokesman added: "On arrival, we found one patient, a child who was the pedestrian, she was assessed by ambulance staff on scene and had sustained potentially serious injuries, she received treatment on scene and was conveyed to Birmingham Children's Hospital via land ambulance for further treatment."

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent two ambulances., a paramedic officer, the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford and the West Midlands Care Team to the scene.

West Midlands Police cordoned off Primley Avenue and Ripon Road for several hours is now appealing for witnesses.

A spokesman said: "An eight-year-old girl has been taken to hospital with a serious leg injury after being hit by a car on Primley Avenue in Walsall this afternoon.