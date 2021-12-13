Legendary cockleman visiting Walsall Manor Hospital this week

Rod Murtagh will be at Walsall Manor Hospital this week

Walsall NHS Healthcare Trust is holding its Make Someone Smile Week until Friday and have enlisted the legendary seafood salesman to sell his cockles and muscles in the hospital's atrium on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the trust said: "Well Wishers is asking colleagues to consider buying a gift that they’d like to give to a deserving colleague as part of our Make Someone Smile Week.

"This may be someone in your own team who has been really supportive or may be someone who you want to show your appreciation for from another area. You may have heard about something they did that makes you feel #WalsallandProud to be their colleague. Non-clinical colleagues might just want to say thank you to frontline colleagues for example."

The spokesman added: "We’ve also managed to land quite 'a catch' for this week too.