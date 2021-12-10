Cases of Omicron Covid variant confirmed in Walsall

Walsall Council's public health team said it is working with the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) to help identify contacts of the infected people.

Cases of the highly-transmissible new variant have already been confirmed in Sandwell, Staffordshire and Birmingham.

Stephen Gunther, director of public health in Walsall, said: "Omicron is a new variant and there is concern that it may be spread much faster than other variants.

"I understand there is a lot of worry and uncertainty about Covid-19 at the moment and I fully appreciate the concern. Now we have confirmed cases in the borough it is likely we will soon have more.

"The measures introduced by the Government are designed to buy us some time so we can understand its impact and importantly boost people's immunity."

Mr Gunther said earlier this week it was inevitable Walsall would see Omicron cases due to the speed at which the variant was spreading across the country.

He has now called on people to continue to play their part to slow the spread of the virus, take repeated tests, meet people outdoors and wear face coverings.

The health chief added: "Vaccination is crucial, it is key in protecting ourselves and others from this new strain. Please get your first, second and your booster jab immediately. This will help protect yourselves, your community and the NHS. The National Booking Service which is now open to all those aged over 40 to book their jabs.

"It is important that we all continue to play our part to slow its spread and prevent transmission by keeping Covid-safe. People can help us to quickly identify and prevent the spread of the Omicron variant by self-isolating immediately and booking a free Covid-19 PCR test if they develop symptoms.

"Please wear a face covering in all enclosed spaces, including on public transport, shops and crowded places. I also advise taking a lateral flow test before socialising, and ideally test twice a week especially if going into workplaces or for secondary school aged pupils.

"It is safer to meet outdoors, and open a window to let in fresh air if you meet indoors."