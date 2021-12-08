Passenger cut free as two-car crash in Walsall leaves five injured

Walsall Road in Walsall Wood. Photo: Google Street View

The two cars crashed near the Horse and Jockey pub on Walsall Road in Walsall Wood at around 9:30pm on Sunday.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said two ambulances, a paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic, were sent to the scene after being called at 9.31pm.

A spokesperson said: "On arrival, we discovered five patients. The first, a man, a passenger in one of the cars, had sustained potentially serious injuries, he was conveyed to Walsall Manor Hospital for further assessment.

"Two further patients, a man and a woman, the driver and a passenger in one of the cars had sustained minor injuries and were given self care advice.

"All further patients were assessed, given self care advice and discharged on scene.”

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said crews were called by police, who said there had been a crash near the Horse and Jockey pub.

"We mobilised one fire engine from Aldridge and one from Bloxwich, crewed by ten firefighters. The first crew was there in under four minutes," he said.

"Two cars were involved in the collision and both remained on all four wheels. Our crews made both of the vehicles safe.

"Crews used cutting equipment to release a man believed to be in his early 20s.

"A teenage girl had managed to get herself out of the vehicle before we arrived. A man in his fifties also got himself out of one of the vehicles.

"The teenage girl had minor head injuries, a male had facial injuries, and a woman had chest injuries.