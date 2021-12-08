Man charged with drink driving after five people injured in Walsall crash

Walsall Road in Walsall Wood. Photo: Google Street View

Five people were injured in the crash between a blue Toyota Yaris and a taxi on Walsall Road, Walsall Wood, at around 9.30pm on Sunday.

The taxi driver and passenger both remained at the scene to help with enquiries after police arrived.

West Midlands Ambulance Service medics treated five people. A spokesperson said: "The first, a man, a passenger in one of the cars, had sustained potentially serious injuries, he was conveyed to Walsall Manor Hospital for further assessment."

A teenage girl also went to hospital minor head injuries. West Midlands Police has said neither person is thought to have life-threatening or life-changing injuries.

Selvin Ferguson, the driver of the Toyota Yaris, was arrested at the scene and later charged with drink driving by West Midlands Police.

The 55-year-old, of Mill Lane, Walsall, has been bailed to appear at Dudley Magistrates' Court on January 13.