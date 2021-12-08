Notification Settings

Man charged with drink driving after five people injured in Walsall crash

By Thomas ParkesWalsallPublished: Last Updated:

A man has been charged with drink driving after a car and a taxi collided, leaving one person needing to be cut free by firefighters.

Walsall Road in Walsall Wood. Photo: Google Street View
Five people were injured in the crash between a blue Toyota Yaris and a taxi on Walsall Road, Walsall Wood, at around 9.30pm on Sunday.

The taxi driver and passenger both remained at the scene to help with enquiries after police arrived.

West Midlands Ambulance Service medics treated five people. A spokesperson said: "The first, a man, a passenger in one of the cars, had sustained potentially serious injuries, he was conveyed to Walsall Manor Hospital for further assessment."

A teenage girl also went to hospital minor head injuries. West Midlands Police has said neither person is thought to have life-threatening or life-changing injuries.

Selvin Ferguson, the driver of the Toyota Yaris, was arrested at the scene and later charged with drink driving by West Midlands Police.

The 55-year-old, of Mill Lane, Walsall, has been bailed to appear at Dudley Magistrates' Court on January 13.

Police have urged anyone with information to come forward and contact them by quoting 3633 of December 5.

