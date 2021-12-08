Christmas festivities set to return at Saddlers Centre in Walsall

Christmas at the Saddlers Centre

The usual traditional 16ft Christmas tree will be in the main event square and visitors will be treated to a magical snow scene with moving puppetry, life size reindeer and ornate sleigh and an interactive, talking post box.

Father Christmas will also be visiting every Saturday during the festive period between 11am and 4pm to pick up Christmas present wish lists that the children of Walsall.

Mel Glasby, centre manager added: "I’m really pleased with the display this year, it’s the best we’ve had yet and a perfect way to bring back the celebrations for the festive season.

"I am looking forward to seeing families out and about in Walsall and enjoying the variety of events taking place.

"Our retailers are stocked with perfect gifts and tasty treats to make it a calm, enjoyable and hassle free shopping experience for you."

The Saddlers Centre has also signed up as a donation station for the Free Radio, Mission Christmas, Cash for Kids appeal.