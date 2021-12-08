Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Christmas festivities set to return at Saddlers Centre in Walsall

By Nathan RoweWalsallPublished:

Festivities are set to return to The Saddlers Shopping Centre with its 'best display yet'.

Christmas at the Saddlers Centre
Christmas at the Saddlers Centre

The usual traditional 16ft Christmas tree will be in the main event square and visitors will be treated to a magical snow scene with moving puppetry, life size reindeer and ornate sleigh and an interactive, talking post box.

Father Christmas will also be visiting every Saturday during the festive period between 11am and 4pm to pick up Christmas present wish lists that the children of Walsall.

Mel Glasby, centre manager added: "I’m really pleased with the display this year, it’s the best we’ve had yet and a perfect way to bring back the celebrations for the festive season.

"I am looking forward to seeing families out and about in Walsall and enjoying the variety of events taking place.

"Our retailers are stocked with perfect gifts and tasty treats to make it a calm, enjoyable and hassle free shopping experience for you."

The Saddlers Centre has also signed up as a donation station for the Free Radio, Mission Christmas, Cash for Kids appeal.

People are urged to buy an extra gift and drop it off by the big Christmas tree and snow scene in the centre to be distributed to disadvantaged children.

Walsall
Local Hubs
News
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News