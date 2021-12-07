Massive M6 junction ten redevelopment passes important safety milestone

Workers on the major M6 junction ten project

Since the £78 million scheme started in summer 2019, there have been no Lost Time Incidents which means more than 800 days of workers being safe on site.

An LTI is when someone has to take time off work as a result of a workplace incident or accident and is a standard measure across construction to monitor safety performance.

The work to replace the 50-year-old bridges currently in place across the M6 will double the number of lanes around the junction from two to four which will ease congestion on the notorious traffic black spot.

The sheer scale of the project has meant more than 3,050 cubic metres of concrete has been poured, 117 pre-cast concrete panels have been installed, 1,682 tons of reinforced and structural steel has been fitted and 10,000 tons of road surfacing has been laid.

Contractor John Sisk & Son is carrying out the work for National Highways and Walsall Council who, supported by the Black Country Local Enterprise Partnership, joined forces to fund the congestion-busting junction upgrade.

National Highways project manager Annie Hyett said: "Safety is always the number one priority for National Highways, we think nobody should be harmed while travelling or working on our roads and do all we can to try to make that happen.

"For our contractors, Sisk, to record over half a million working hours without injury is a fantastic achievement. We are pleased that the stringent safety measures put in place on site are paying dividends and I’m confident that it will continue to do so."

James Keogh, senior project manager at John Sisk and Son said: "The health and safety of our people and supply chain is our number one priority, so to see this reflected in this project by achieving no Lost Time Incidents is something I am extremely proud of.

"Everyone deserves to go to work knowing they will return home safe, and this has been achievable in a true team environment with the whole project working together to achieve a brilliant culture. I am confident we can continue making progress safely on this project that will be highly beneficial to end users."

Sisk implemented "a robust" Occupational Health and Safety Management system with the procedures strictly enforced on site. This allowed everyone on the project to have a voice meant issues and concerns could be dealt with quickly, and lessons learned for improvement.