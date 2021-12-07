Man 'not seen for several days' found dead after officers force way into Walsall flat

Brookland Road, Walsall. Photo: Google Street View

Officers forced entry into the man's flat in Brookland Road, Walsall, but he was pronounced dead at the seen and his death is being treated as unexplained.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We’re investigating after a man’s body was found at a flat in Walsall earlier today

"We were called to the property off Brookland Road at 11.45am following concern for the man who hadn’t been seen for several days.

"Officers forced entry and found the man inside; it was clear nothing could be done to save him and he was pronounced dead at the scene.