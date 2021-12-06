New photos show Walsall cinema reduced to empty shell during car supermarket conversion

Showcase cinema is being turned into a car supermarket

The cinema in Walsall is being turned into a car supermarket after the cinema shut for good.

And, as this drone image from chief photographer Tim Thursfield shows, it has been gutted inside to create a concrete shell.

Individual cinema rooms can be seen

The separate cinema rooms can be made seen, but the velvet seats and screens that used to host thousands of film fans every week are gone.

The site on Bentley Mill Way, next to Junction 10 of the M6, has been bought by Trade Centre UK which plans to transform it into the largest car supermarket in the Midlands.

The days of watching films at the venue are well and truly over

Trade Centre UK has said the car supermarket will open in Walsall next year but as yet no firm date has been given for the official opening.

The car supermarket will replace the current store in Wednesbury which will be redeveloped into a ‘central preparation centre’ to support the car supermarkets in the Midlands, North West and Yorkshire.

The Showcase cinema back in 2007

All existing retail staff are to be relocated to the new store and the company has said that it will be hiring extra staff at the Wednesbury preparation centre.